#1 Universal Automation Center Alternative

Automation platforms schedule jobs. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or wrestling with complex workflows.
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ClickUp vs Universal Automation Center

Universal Automation Center orchestrates backend jobs. ClickUp orchestrates your entire team's work in one converged workspace.

Universal Automation Center

  • Separate tools required for docs and team chat
  • Limited views focused on job scheduling workflows
  • Complex automation setup requiring technical expertise
  • Enterprise licensing model with restricted access
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical users

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with visual triggers and actions
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Universal Automation Center

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, goals, and automations together so teams collaborate in real time without tool sprawl or enterprise licensing barriers.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Universal Automation Center

Automations
Visual automation builder
100+ automation triggers and actions
Event-driven workflow triggers
Recurring tasks and workflows
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ specialized view types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments and @mentions
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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