ClickUp
Universal Automation Center
Visual automation builder
100+ automation triggers and actions
Event-driven workflow triggers
Recurring tasks and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ specialized view types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments and @mentions
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan