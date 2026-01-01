The #1 Unifocus Alternative

Unifocus schedules shifts. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unites task management, Docs, Chat, and mobile workflows so hospitality teams coordinate housekeeping, maintenance, and guest services without switching apps.
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Built for hospitality teams who need more than scheduling

ClickUp vs Unifocus

Unifocus focuses on labor management and compliance. ClickUp delivers end-to-end operations with tasks, Docs, Chat, and mobile access in one workspace.

Unifocus

  • Separate tools for communication and documentation
  • Mobile features limited to specific modules
  • Focused on labor management and time tracking
  • Requires paid plans for full scheduling automation
  • No free tier for small teams

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Mobile app with Offline Mode for frontline staff
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Calendar
  • 100+ automations for scheduling rules and compliance
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why hospitality teams choose ClickUp over Unifocus

ClickUp consolidates task management, Docs, Chat, and mobile workflows so your team coordinates housekeeping, maintenance, and guest services without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Unifocus

Tasks & Operations Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Views & Planning
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Calendar view
Table view
Mobile & Offline Access
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode
Mobile time tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Time Tracking & Scheduling
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Automated scheduling rules
Shift bidding and swapping
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking reports
Integrations
Payroll system integrations
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT