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Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom Fields (15+ types)
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Calendar view
Table view
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode
Mobile time tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Automated scheduling rules
Shift bidding and swapping
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking reports
Payroll system integrations
Zoom integration
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