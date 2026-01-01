The #1 Ultimate Forms Alternative

Ultimate Forms builds SharePoint forms. ClickUp runs work.

ClickUp unites Forms, Docs, tasks, and automations so teams collect data and execute workflows without SharePoint complexity.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Ultimate Forms

Ultimate Forms extends SharePoint with dynamic forms and workflows. ClickUp delivers an all-in-one workspace where forms, tasks, docs, and automations work together without technical overhead.

Ultimate Forms

  • Requires SharePoint infrastructure and licensing
  • Browser-based automations tied to SharePoint lists
  • Limited mobile functionality; SharePoint-dependent
  • No free tier; paid licensing required
  • Collaboration constrained by SharePoint permissions

ClickUp

  • Forms, Docs, tasks, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with visual triggers and actions
  • Works on web, desktop, and mobile; offline mode included
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
  • Real-time collaboration without SharePoint dependencies
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that Ultimate Forms can't match?

ClickUp combines forms, task management, docs, and automations in one platform. Build workflows without SharePoint complexity, automate approvals without code, and keep teams aligned with real-time visibility.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Ultimate Forms

Forms & Data Entry
Dynamic form builder
Conditional logic in forms
Auto-fill user properties
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Automations
100+ automation triggers and actions
Timed notifications and conditional alerts
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document generation and export (PDF, Word, Excel)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira)
AI Agents (Autopilot) for workflow automation
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps (video meetings with no time limits)
Clip (screen recording)
Workspace & Account Management
Works without SharePoint infrastructure
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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