ClickUp
Ultimate Forms
Dynamic form builder
Conditional logic in forms
Auto-fill user properties
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Timed notifications and conditional alerts
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document generation and export (PDF, Word, Excel)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira)
AI Agents (Autopilot) for workflow automation
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps (video meetings with no time limits)
Clip (screen recording)
Works without SharePoint infrastructure
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
Free Forever plan