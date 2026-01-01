The #1 UKG HR Service Delivery Alternative

HR tickets shouldn't need a specialist platform

ClickUp unites case tracking, knowledge bases, and team collaboration so HR teams resolve requests faster without specialized software or steep learning curves.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Simplify HR service delivery

ClickUp vs UKG HR Service Delivery

Stop paying for specialized HR platforms when your team needs flexible task management, docs, and automation in one workspace.

UKG HR Service Delivery

  • Specialized HR platform with steep learning curve
  • Requires dedicated training for advanced features
  • Limited flexibility outside HR service delivery workflows
  • Enterprise pricing for full feature access
  • Designed for large HR departments with complex needs

ClickUp

  • Track cases with Custom Fields, statuses, and dependencies
  • Build knowledge bases with collaborative Docs and role-based permissions
  • Automate routing with 100+ triggers and actions
  • Real-time Chat and assigned comments keep teams aligned
  • Free Forever plan includes unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp for HR case management

ClickUp combines task tracking, knowledge management, and automation so HR teams resolve employee requests faster without specialized platforms or restrictive pricing.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

UKG HR Service Delivery

Case Management & Tracking
Custom statuses for case workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields for case data
Recurring tasks for routine HR processes
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs for knowledge bases
Role-based permissions for sensitive content
Connected Search across workspace
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments for action items
SyncUps for team meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking and reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Views & Flexibility
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Table view for spreadsheet-style work
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Flexible guest access
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT