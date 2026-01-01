ClickUp
UKG HR Service Delivery
Custom statuses for case workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields for case data
Recurring tasks for routine HR processes
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaborative Docs for knowledge bases
Role-based permissions for sensitive content
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments for action items
SyncUps for team meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking and reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Table view for spreadsheet-style work
Free Forever plan
Flexible guest access