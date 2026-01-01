ClickUp
UI Bakery
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Automations with 100+ triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, etc.)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members