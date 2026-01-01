The #1 UI Bakery Alternative

UI Bakery builds interfaces. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between low-code builders and project tools.
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ClickUp vs UI Bakery

UI Bakery creates custom apps; ClickUp manages the work behind them with tasks, docs, and real-time collaboration in one workspace.

UI Bakery

  • Low-code app builder focused on interface creation
  • Requires external tools for project management
  • Limited automation executions per month across plans
  • No native time tracking for project work
  • Paid plans required for advanced features and deployments

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over UI Bakery

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with tasks, docs, goals, and automations. UI Bakery builds custom interfaces but requires separate tools for execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

UI Bakery

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
Automations with 100+ triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, etc.)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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