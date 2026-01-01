ClickUp
Typeform
Custom forms with conditional logic
Responses automatically create tasks
Video questions and answers
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat with @mentions and threaded conversations
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI-powered form builder
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across workspace and integrated apps
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Team workload and capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
1,000+ integrations including Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, Zoom
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members