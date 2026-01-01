The #1 Typeform Alternative

Typeform collects responses. ClickUp turns them into work.

ClickUp Forms collect data like Typeform, then automatically create tasks, trigger workflows, and connect responses to execution—all in one workspace.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Stop switching between form tools and project tools

ClickUp vs Typeform

Typeform captures responses but leaves you to manage follow-ups elsewhere. ClickUp connects intake to execution so nothing falls through the cracks.

Typeform

  • Forms collect data but require separate tools for task management
  • Limited automations without paid Contacts & Automations add-on
  • No native project management or team collaboration surfaces
  • Restrictive free tier with basic features and branding removal paywalls
  • Responses live in isolated inbox; manual handoffs to execution tools

ClickUp

  • Forms automatically create tasks with custom fields and assignees
  • 100+ automations route responses to the right teams instantly
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards keep context connected
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Typeform?

Typeform excels at beautiful forms but stops at data collection. ClickUp connects intake to execution with tasks, automations, and collaboration—eliminating the gap between responses and action.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Typeform

Forms & Data Collection
Custom forms with conditional logic
Responses automatically create tasks
Video questions and answers
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and threaded conversations
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI & Automation
AI-powered form builder
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across workspace and integrated apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Team workload and capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
1,000+ integrations including Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, Zoom
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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