ClickUp
Twygo
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automations
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
View types
Custom Fields
Workload view for capacity planning
Free plan with unlimited members