The #1 TurboTask Alternative

TurboTask lists tasks. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking in one workspace so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs TurboTask

TurboTask handles basic task lists. ClickUp scales from simple lists to complex workflows with docs, dashboards, and AI built in.

TurboTask

  • Basic task lists with limited views
  • No built-in docs or knowledge management
  • No native time tracking or reporting
  • Manual workflows without automation
  • Limited customization for complex projects

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Custom Fields with formulas for advanced tracking
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over TurboTask

ClickUp scales from simple task lists to enterprise workflows with docs, dashboards, and AI. Automate routine work and keep everything connected in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TurboTask

Tasks & Project Management
Multiple task assignees
Tasks and subtasks
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Custom Fields
Task priorities
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Calendar view
Workload view
Table view
Mind Map view
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Assigned comments
AI & Automation
Automations
ClickUp AI
AI Notetaker
Integrations
Native integrations
Zapier integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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