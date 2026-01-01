ClickUp
TurboTask
Multiple task assignees
Tasks and subtasks
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Custom Fields
Task priorities
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Calendar view
Workload view
Table view
Mind Map view
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Assigned comments
Automations
ClickUp AI
AI Notetaker
Native integrations
Zapier integration
Free Forever plan