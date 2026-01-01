ClickUp
Tridion Docs
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
DITA CCMS for structured content
Content reuse and single-source publishing
Multi-channel publishing (web, PDF, mobile)
Task dependencies and Timeline (Gantt) view
Recurring tasks and automated workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and integrated apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat with @mentions and file sharing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings) with screen sharing
Clip for screen recording and feedback
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes