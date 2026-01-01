The #1 Tridion Docs Alternative

Tridion Docs manages content. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between authoring tools and project systems.
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ClickUp vs Tridion Docs

Tridion Docs excels at structured content authoring but lacks project execution tools. ClickUp combines documentation with task management, automation, and collaboration.

Tridion Docs

  • DITA CCMS focused on technical documentation
  • Requires separate tools for project management
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical users
  • Enterprise pricing with mandatory licenses
  • Limited offline functionality for distributed teams

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Task dependencies, recurring tasks, and Timeline views
  • 100+ automations to streamline workflows
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Tridion Docs?

ClickUp combines documentation with project execution, automation, and collaboration. Manage content workflows and ship projects without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Tridion Docs

Content Management & Documentation
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
DITA CCMS for structured content
Content reuse and single-source publishing
Multi-channel publishing (web, PDF, mobile)
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and Timeline (Gantt) view
Recurring tasks and automated workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and integrated apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and file sharing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings) with screen sharing
Clip for screen recording and feedback
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT