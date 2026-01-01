ClickUp
TravelBox DMC
Team capacity planning
Resource assignment with dependencies
Custom Fields for resource types
Real-time chat integrated with tasks
Assign Chat messages as action items
Push notifications for job updates
Collaborative Docs for client briefs
Whiteboards for tour planning
Automated job lifecycle workflows
AI-powered search across workspace
AI chatbot for customer interactions
Custom Dashboards for job stats
Automated reports and manifests
Time tracking with reporting
Finance system integration
REST API for third-party platforms