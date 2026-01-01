ClickUp
Travcatalyst
Lead tracking and pipeline management
Customer profiles with history tracking
Unlimited users on free tier
Itinerary planning and scheduling
Vendor and partner management
Accommodation and activity tracking
Group bookings coordination
Real-time chat and messaging
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Video meetings and screen recording
Granular guest permissions for clients
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Formula Fields for custom calculations
AI-powered writing and task summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps