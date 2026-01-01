The #1 Travcatalyst Alternative

Travel CRM or all-in-one workspace? Choose both.

ClickUp unifies bookings, itineraries, vendor coordination, and client communication in one workspace—no per-user fees, no feature paywalls.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Manage travel operations without the subscription sprawl

ClickUp vs Travcatalyst

Travcatalyst charges ₹1,199+ per user for travel-specific CRM. ClickUp gives you unlimited users, tasks, and collaboration tools on the Free plan.

Travcatalyst

  • ₹1,199+ per user monthly subscription
  • Travel-specific modules require paid plans
  • Limited collaboration tools outside core CRM
  • Separate interfaces for agents, vendors, and partners
  • White-labeling only on custom enterprise tier

ClickUp

  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Custom Fields for bookings, vendors, and itineraries
  • Timeline and Calendar views for trip schedules
  • Flexible guest permissions for agents and partners
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Travcatalyst?

ClickUp replaces travel CRM, spreadsheets, and communication tools with one customizable workspace. Track bookings, manage vendors, and collaborate with clients without per-user costs.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Travcatalyst

CRM & Lead Management
Lead tracking and pipeline management
Customer profiles with history tracking
Unlimited users on free tier
Travel Operations & Booking Management
Itinerary planning and scheduling
Vendor and partner management
Accommodation and activity tracking
Group bookings coordination
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat and messaging
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Video meetings and screen recording
Granular guest permissions for clients
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Formula Fields for custom calculations
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing and task summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
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