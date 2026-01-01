ClickUp
TranscendAP
Custom approval workflows
Exception handling & escalations
Invoice status tracking
Purchase order matching
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
15+ view types
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Proofing (annotate files)
AI writing assistant
100+ automation triggers
Connected Search (AI-powered)
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Custom Dashboards
Workload view
Time tracking & reporting
ERP integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode