ClickUp
TrakIT
Unlimited tasks and work orders
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Bulk task updates
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Assigned comments and @mentions
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode
Email-to-task updates
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Job costing and invoicing
1,000+ app integrations
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan
24/7 support