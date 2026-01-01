The #1 TrakIT Alternative

TrakIT tracks workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or paying per work order.
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ClickUp vs TrakIT

TrakIT charges per work order and requires expensive training. ClickUp gives you unlimited tasks and members on the Free plan.

TrakIT

  • Pay per work order created each month
  • Steep learning curve with frequent documentation lookups
  • Performance issues with large collections and API responses
  • Limited views and collaboration features
  • Expensive training fees and complex setup processes

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automation triggers with no performance slowdowns
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mode for field teams
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over TrakIT

ClickUp delivers the customization and automation you need without performance issues, usage-based pricing, or expensive training fees.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TrakIT

Task & Work Order Management
Unlimited tasks and work orders
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Bulk task updates
Views & Visualization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Assigned comments and @mentions
Mobile & Remote Access
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode
Email-to-task updates
Automations & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Custom Fields & Reporting
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Time Tracking & Financial Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Job costing and invoicing
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Zoom integration
Pricing & Support
Free Forever plan
24/7 support
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