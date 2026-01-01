ClickUp
Tradiecore
Job pipeline tracking with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for maintenance jobs
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for crew capacity planning
Calendar view for appointment scheduling
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals for payroll
Real-time Chat for crew communication
Collaborative Docs for quotes and SOPs
Whiteboards for project planning
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording and training
AI-powered writing assistance
Connected Search across tools
100+ workflow automations
Custom Dashboards for business metrics
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Xero, MYOB, QuickBooks sync
1,000+ app integrations
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for job sites
Free Forever plan