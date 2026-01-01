The #1 Tradiecore Alternative

Tradiecore tracks jobs. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites job pipelines, customer comms, quoting, scheduling, and team collaboration so tradie businesses eliminate app-switching and close jobs faster.
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Built for growing tradie teams

ClickUp vs Tradiecore

Tradiecore handles job leads and invoicing. ClickUp scales with your crew—managing projects, teams, and growth without tool sprawl.

Tradiecore

  • Job tracking focused on hipages lead integration
  • Limited views for job pipeline management
  • No built-in time tracking or workload planning
  • Basic workflow automation capabilities
  • Integrations limited to Xero, MYOB, and QuickBooks

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Calendar, Workload, and Board
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive admin work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, and more
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Why tradie businesses choose ClickUp over Tradiecore

ClickUp delivers job management, team collaboration, and business operations in one platform. Scale from solo tradie to multi-crew operations without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Tradiecore

Job & Project Management
Job pipeline tracking with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for maintenance jobs
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for crew capacity planning
Scheduling & Time Management
Calendar view for appointment scheduling
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals for payroll
Team Collaboration
Real-time Chat for crew communication
Collaborative Docs for quotes and SOPs
Whiteboards for project planning
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording and training
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing assistance
Connected Search across tools
100+ workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards for business metrics
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations & Accounting
Xero, MYOB, QuickBooks sync
1,000+ app integrations
Mobile & Offline Access
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for job sites
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT