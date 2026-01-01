ClickUp
Tractics
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Calendar view
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Collaborative Docs
Document management
Whiteboards
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Formula Fields
Goals with task linking
AI writing assistance
Connected Search
Automation triggers and actions
Mobile apps (iOS & Android)
Offline Mode
Native integrations
Free Forever plan