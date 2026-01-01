The #1 Tractics Alternative

Tractics tracks time. ClickUp builds projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards so construction teams plan, execute, and track progress without switching between field apps and office systems.
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ClickUp vs Tractics

Tractics focuses on time tracking and fleet telematics. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with native Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace.

Tractics

  • Separate apps for crew, foreman, and office users
  • Limited views focused on time entry and fleet tracking
  • Requires Sage Intacct integration for financial reporting
  • Manual coordination between field and office systems
  • Modular architecture requires multiple subscriptions

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, Table, and Calendar
  • Custom Fields for cost tracking, equipment status, and inspections
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual updates
  • Real-time collaboration across field crews and office staff
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Why construction teams choose ClickUp over Tractics

ClickUp consolidates project planning, task execution, document management, and team collaboration in one platform. Eliminate tool sprawl and keep field crews and office staff aligned without switching apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Tractics

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Calendar view
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Document management
Whiteboards
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Fields & Formulas
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Formula Fields
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
AI Features
AI writing assistance
Connected Search
Automations
Automation triggers and actions
Mobile Apps
Mobile apps (iOS & Android)
Offline Mode
Integrations
Native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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