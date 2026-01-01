ClickUp
TrackVia
All-in-one workspace (tasks, docs, chat, whiteboards)
Unlimited tasks and members
Offline mode for tasks and notes
Pre-built automation templates
Recurring tasks and reminders
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Real-time chat
Collaborative docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types