The #1 TrackVia Alternative

TrackVia configures workflows. ClickUp executes them.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and real-time collaboration so operational teams ship faster without custom builds or IT bottlenecks.
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Streamline operations without the complexity

ClickUp vs TrackVia

TrackVia requires heavy configuration and IT involvement. ClickUp delivers ready-to-use workflows with powerful customization.

TrackVia

  • Platform requires extensive configuration for workflows
  • Limited automation capabilities compared to dedicated PM tools
  • Fewer specialized views for project management
  • Paid licenses required for full workspace features
  • Heavy reliance on IT approval for customization

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations without performance lag or manual setup
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mode for remote teams
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over TrackVia

ClickUp combines workflow automation, task management, and collaboration without the configuration overhead. Get operational visibility and control in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TrackVia

Core Platform
All-in-one workspace (tasks, docs, chat, whiteboards)
Unlimited tasks and members
Offline mode for tasks and notes
Automations & Workflows
Pre-built automation templates
Recurring tasks and reminders
Task dependencies and relationships
Views & Visualization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Customization & Data Management
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
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