ClickUp
TrackOlap
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Bulk task actions
Custom task statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Map view for location-based tasks
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet reporting and approvals
GPS-based attendance tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals with task linking
Automatic goal progress rollup
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Real-time project health tracking
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Formula Fields for calculations
Free Forever plan