The #1 TrackOlap Alternative

TrackOlap tracks locations. ClickUp delivers outcomes.

ClickUp unites tasks, goals, time tracking, and team collaboration so you manage work outcomes, not just employee whereabouts.
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Work management beyond location monitoring

ClickUp vs TrackOlap

TrackOlap focuses on GPS tracking and attendance. ClickUp connects strategy to execution with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards in one workspace.

TrackOlap

  • GPS tracking and geo-fencing for field employee monitoring
  • Selfie-based attendance verification with location restrictions
  • Route history mapping and distance traveled logs
  • Limited task management with basic assignment features
  • Expense tracking focused on travel reimbursement

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals unified in one platform
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, Calendar, and Table for multi-dimensional planning
  • Native time tracking with timesheet reporting and approval workflows
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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What can you accomplish with ClickUp?

TrackOlap monitors employee locations. ClickUp helps teams plan, execute, and achieve goals with customizable workflows, real-time collaboration, and strategic alignment.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TrackOlap

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Bulk task actions
Custom task statuses
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Map view for location-based tasks
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet reporting and approvals
GPS-based attendance tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals & Strategic Alignment
Goals with task linking
Automatic goal progress rollup
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Dashboards & Reporting
Custom Dashboards
Real-time project health tracking
Customization
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Formula Fields for calculations
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
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