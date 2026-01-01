ClickUp
TOPYX LMS
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Course catalog management
Learner progress tracking
Certification management
SCORM/xAPI content support
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking
Goal tracking
Salesforce integration
Zoom integration
Flexible API
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on free plan