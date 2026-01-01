The #1 TOPYX LMS Alternative

TOPYX LMS manages courses. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship training programs faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs TOPYX LMS

TOPYX LMS focuses on course delivery. ClickUp connects learning projects to execution with tasks, docs, and collaboration in one workspace.

TOPYX LMS

  • Dedicated LMS for course management and learner tracking
  • Mobile learning access across devices
  • Gamification with badges and rewards
  • E-commerce capabilities for course sales
  • Requires paid plans for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for training projects
  • Custom Fields to track learner progress, certifications, and completion
  • 100+ automations to streamline course workflows
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over TOPYX LMS

ClickUp brings training projects, learner tracking, and team collaboration into one workspace. Automate workflows, track progress with custom fields, and connect learning to execution without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TOPYX LMS

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Learning Management
Course catalog management
Learner progress tracking
Certification management
SCORM/xAPI content support
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search
Workflow automations
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking
Goal tracking
Integrations
Salesforce integration
Zoom integration
Flexible API
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on free plan
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