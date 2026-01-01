The #1 Tom2 Portail Suite Alternative

Tom2 tracks everything. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between disconnected tools.
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ClickUp vs Tom2 Portail Suite

Tom2 combines many features but lacks the modern collaboration surfaces teams need to execute work efficiently.

Tom2 Portail Suite

  • Document sharing without real-time collaboration
  • Limited views for visualizing project progress
  • Basic workflow customization capabilities
  • Pricing and plan structure unclear
  • Focused on asset and inventory tracking

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive tasks
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Tom2 Portail Suite

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and automation in one platform so teams can focus on execution instead of managing multiple systems.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Tom2 Portail suite

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Milestone tracking
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotation
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Custom Dashboards
Project reporting
Customization & Fields
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Formula Fields for calculations
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack and Microsoft Teams
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
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