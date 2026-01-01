ClickUp
Tom2 Portail suite
Task management with custom statuses
Milestone tracking
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Native time tracking
Custom Dashboards
Project reporting
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Formula Fields for calculations
Zoom integration
Slack and Microsoft Teams
Free Forever plan