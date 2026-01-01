#1 TOCA CRM Alternative

TOCA CRM tracks contacts. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites contact management, project tracking, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams close deals and deliver work without switching apps.
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ClickUp vs TOCA CRM

TOCA CRM focuses on mobile contact management. ClickUp gives you CRM plus project execution, Docs, Goals, and automation in one workspace.

TOCA CRM

  • Mobile-only contact management with callback scheduling
  • No project tracking, task dependencies, or Gantt charts
  • No native Docs, Whiteboards, or team Chat
  • Limited automation for workflows
  • Requires desktop for advanced reporting

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (phone, email, location, rating, progress)
  • Native project management with Timeline, Workload, and 15+ views
  • Collaborative Docs, Whiteboards, and real-time Chat built in
  • 100+ automations for follow-ups and status updates
  • Works on mobile and desktop with offline mode
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over TOCA CRM

TOCA CRM manages contacts on mobile. ClickUp combines CRM, project management, Docs, Goals, and automation so teams track clients and deliver work in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TOCA CRM

Contact Management
Custom Fields for contact details (phone, email, location, rating)
Import contacts from phone or CSV
Callback scheduling and reminders
Bulk editing for quick client updates
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks for ongoing follow-ups
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into platform
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Mobile & Platform Access
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Desktop app and web access
Offline mode for tasks and notes
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