ClickUp
TOCA CRM
Custom Fields for contact details (phone, email, location, rating)
Import contacts from phone or CSV
Callback scheduling and reminders
Bulk editing for quick client updates
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks for ongoing follow-ups
Real-time Chat built into platform
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Desktop app and web access
Offline mode for tasks and notes