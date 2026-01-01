The #1 Titan Chatbot Alternative

Chatbots answer questions. ClickUp gets work done.

Unite customer support tickets, knowledge bases, team chat, and automations in one workspace so your team resolves issues faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Titan Chatbot

Titan Chatbot handles conversations. ClickUp manages the entire support workflow from inquiry to resolution.

Titan Chatbot

  • Chatbot handles conversations but lacks task management
  • Requires separate tools for ticket tracking and workflows
  • No capacity planning or workload balancing features
  • Limited offline functionality for distributed teams
  • Core features require paid plans

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Forms in one workspace
  • Custom statuses and automations route high-priority tickets
  • Workload view balances agent capacity across your team
  • Offline Mode keeps work accessible without connectivity
  • Free Forever plan includes unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Titan Chatbot?

ClickUp unites customer support tickets, knowledge bases, team collaboration, and analytics in one workspace. Automate routing, track resolution times, and balance workloads without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Titan Chatbot

Customer Support & Ticket Management
Custom statuses for ticket progression
Automated ticket routing
Task dependencies for complex workflows
Recurring tasks for routine support processes
Forms for customer inquiries
Knowledge Management & Documentation
Collaborative Docs for knowledge bases
Pre-built response library
Connected Search across tools
Team Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team communication
Assigned comments as action items
Offline Mode for distributed teams
SyncUps for team meetings
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards for support metrics
Workload view for capacity planning
Time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
AI & Automation
Conversational AI chatbot
ClickUp AI for writing assistance
Automations for workflow efficiency
Integrations
CRM integrations
Zendesk integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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