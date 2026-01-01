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Titan Chatbot
Custom statuses for ticket progression
Automated ticket routing
Task dependencies for complex workflows
Recurring tasks for routine support processes
Forms for customer inquiries
Collaborative Docs for knowledge bases
Pre-built response library
Connected Search across tools
Real-time Chat for team communication
Assigned comments as action items
Offline Mode for distributed teams
SyncUps for team meetings
Custom Dashboards for support metrics
Workload view for capacity planning
Time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Conversational AI chatbot
ClickUp AI for writing assistance
Automations for workflow efficiency
CRM integrations
Zendesk integration
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