ClickUp
TimO
Native time tracking
Project time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Timesheet approvals
Multiple project views
Limited to Gantt, calendar, and shift planner views
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search
Custom Dashboards
Basic project controlling dashboard available
Goal tracking with task linking
Free Forever plan
30-day free trial only; monthly per-user licensing required