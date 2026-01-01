The #1 TimO Alternative

TimO tracks time. ClickUp connects the work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between modular tools.
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ClickUp vs TimO

TimO's modular approach creates silos. ClickUp brings planning, execution, and collaboration into one workspace.

TimO

  • Modular system requires purchasing separate modules
  • Time tracking isolated from broader project context
  • Limited views focused on Gantt and shift planning
  • Manual processes for most workflows
  • No free plan; monthly per-user licensing required

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with project billing integration
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over TimO

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with native time tracking, AI-powered automation, and real-time collaboration. No modules to buy separately.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TimO

Time Tracking & Resource Management
Native time tracking
Project time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Timesheet approvals
Tasks & Project Management
Multiple project views
Limited to Gantt, calendar, and shift planner views
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Basic project controlling dashboard available
Goal tracking with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
30-day free trial only; monthly per-user licensing required
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