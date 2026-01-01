ClickUp
Timewax
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
Calendar view for resource scheduling
Unlimited users on free plan
Pricing based on scheduled FTEs; overage fees apply
Native time tracking with reporting
Time sheets sold as optional add-on feature
Timesheet approvals
Available only with optional time sheets add-on
Track actual hours vs estimates
Requires optional time sheets add-on
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Custom data model requires setup fees starting at €1,000
Multiple assignees per task
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Project progress tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing collections and accessing team workspaces
AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
1,000+ native integrations
API request limits vary by plan tier; overage charges apply
Unlimited API requests
Monthly API bundles with overage charges at €0.001 per request
Free Forever plan
Pricing starts at €12 per scheduled FTE per month
No setup fees
Custom setup fees start at €1,000 for Bronze plan