The #1 Timewax Alternative

Timewax schedules resources. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, time tracking, goals, and dashboards so teams optimize resources and ship projects without switching tools or paying per scheduled employee.
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ClickUp vs Timewax

Timewax charges per scheduled FTE and requires add-ons for time tracking. ClickUp includes unlimited users, native time tracking, and workload planning on every plan.

Timewax

  • Time sheets sold as optional add-on feature
  • Pricing based on scheduled FTEs; overage fees apply
  • Limited to resource scheduling and project progress
  • Requires custom setup fees starting at €1,000
  • API request limits with overage charges per plan tier

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking with reporting; no add-ons required
  • Unlimited users and tasks on Free Forever plan
  • Workload view for capacity planning across teams
  • Timeline (Gantt), Calendar, and Table views for scheduling
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Timewax

ClickUp combines resource planning, time tracking, and project execution in one workspace. No FTE-based pricing, no add-ons for time sheets, no API request limits.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Timewax

Resource Planning & Scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
Calendar view for resource scheduling
Unlimited users on free plan
Pricing based on scheduled FTEs; overage fees apply
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Time sheets sold as optional add-on feature
Timesheet approvals
Available only with optional time sheets add-on
Track actual hours vs estimates
Requires optional time sheets add-on
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Custom data model requires setup fees starting at €1,000
Multiple assignees per task
Goals & Progress Tracking
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Project progress tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing collections and accessing team workspaces
AI & Automation
AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
API request limits vary by plan tier; overage charges apply
Unlimited API requests
Monthly API bundles with overage charges at €0.001 per request
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Pricing starts at €12 per scheduled FTE per month
No setup fees
Custom setup fees start at €1,000 for Bronze plan
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