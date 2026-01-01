The #1 TimeNet Alternative

TimeNet tracks time. ClickUp runs your entire firm.

ClickUp unites case management, time tracking, billing workflows, and client collaboration in one workspace so legal teams eliminate tool sprawl and close cases faster.
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ClickUp vs TimeNet

TimeNet locks essential features behind expensive tiers. ClickUp gives you case management, time tracking, and collaboration on every plan.

TimeNet

  • Time tracking requires macOS-only desktop app
  • Separate tools needed for team chat and visual collaboration
  • Limited to macOS; no cross-platform support
  • Advanced features locked behind Complete and Gold tiers
  • Requires internet connection for cloud syncing

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking with reporting built into tasks
  • Collaborative Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations for deadline reminders and billing workflows
  • Works offline; syncs automatically when reconnected
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can ClickUp do that TimeNet can't?

ClickUp delivers case management, time tracking, client collaboration, and AI-powered search across all your tools. TimeNet focuses on billing but leaves gaps in teamwork and cross-platform access.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TimeNet

Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Formula Custom Fields for billing calculations
Money Custom Fields for budget tracking
Case & Matter Management
4-level hierarchy for organizing cases
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
AI & Automation
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Platform & Access
Cross-platform support (web, desktop, mobile)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT