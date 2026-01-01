ClickUp
TimeNet
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Formula Custom Fields for billing calculations
Money Custom Fields for budget tracking
4-level hierarchy for organizing cases
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Cross-platform support (web, desktop, mobile)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan