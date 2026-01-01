ClickUp
TimeHero
Manual task scheduling and prioritization
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom task statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Board (Kanban) view
Calendar view
Table view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Screen recording (Clip)
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Goals with task linking
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Google Calendar sync
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members