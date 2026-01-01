The #1 TimeHero Alternative

TimeHero schedules tasks. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or waiting for algorithms to decide priorities.
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Take control of your schedule

ClickUp vs TimeHero

TimeHero's automatic scheduling sounds helpful until priorities shift and you're stuck waiting for the algorithm to catch up.

TimeHero

  • Black-box algorithm decides your schedule
  • Limited visibility into team workload
  • Automatic rescheduling creates uncertainty
  • Narrow focus on calendar-based planning
  • Requires calendar integration for full value

ClickUp

  • Timeline (Gantt) views visualize dependencies and deadlines
  • Workload view balances team capacity in real time
  • Drag-and-drop scheduling puts you in control
  • 100+ automations handle repetitive work
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over TimeHero

ClickUp gives you flexible planning tools, real-time collaboration, and 15+ views so you control priorities instead of waiting for an algorithm to reschedule your day.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TimeHero

Task Management
Manual task scheduling and prioritization
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom task statuses
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Board (Kanban) view
Calendar view
Table view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Screen recording (Clip)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Integrations
Google Calendar sync
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
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