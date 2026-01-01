The #1 Tidy Alternative

Tidy schedules jobs. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites client management, scheduling, invoicing, and team coordination in one workspace—so service pros spend less time on admin and more time growing revenue.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Run your service business without the limits

ClickUp vs Tidy

Tidy focuses on scheduling and client booking. ClickUp gives you the full toolkit to manage operations, teams, and growth.

Tidy

  • Client management focused on booking and scheduling
  • Free plan caps at 20 jobs per month
  • Automation credits required for advanced actions (phone calls, concierge)
  • Separate tools needed for proposals, team chat, and docs
  • Requires constant connectivity for syncing and team features

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Phone, Email, Location, Money, Rating)
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations for reminders, follow-ups, and workflows
  • Real-time Chat, Docs, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Offline Mode keeps you productive without internet
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why service professionals choose ClickUp over Tidy

ClickUp scales from solo pros to multi-team operations with customizable workflows, unlimited collaboration, and no job caps—even on the free plan.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Tidy

Client Management & CRM
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Client portal for self-service
Granular guest permissions for client collaboration
Scheduling & Operations
Calendar and Timeline (Gantt) views
Recurring tasks and appointments
Workload view for team capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps for team meetings
Automations & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Plans
Unlimited tasks on free plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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