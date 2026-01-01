ClickUp
Tidy
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Client portal for self-service
Granular guest permissions for client collaboration
Calendar and Timeline (Gantt) views
Recurring tasks and appointments
Workload view for team capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps for team meetings
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Unlimited tasks on free plan
Unlimited members on free plan