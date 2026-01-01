The #1 TickTick Alternative

From Personal Task Lists to All-in-One Team Workspace

TickTick excels at personal task management, but growing teams need more than lists and reminders. ClickUp unifies tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Goals, Chat, and native time tracking in one platform—eliminating tool sprawl while scaling from simple to-dos to complex project workflows without switching apps.
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ClickUp vs TickTick

Get full project management without complexity or paywalls.

ClickUp

  • All-in-one workspace for teams with tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals unified
  • Advanced collaboration with real-time editing, assigned comments, and flexible guest permissions
  • 15+ specialized views including Timeline (Gantt), Workload, Mind Maps, Table, and Calendar
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Task dependencies, relationships, and Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
  • 15+ Custom Field types and Formula Fields for unlimited workflow customization

TickTick

  • Personal task manager focused on individual productivity
  • Basic collaboration limited to shared lists on Premium plan
  • Separate tools needed for docs, whiteboards, goals, and team chat
  • Simple views (List, Kanban, Timeline) for lightweight project tracking
  • No native time tracking beyond Pomodoro timer
  • Limited customization with tags and filters
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ClickUp has more features with fewer paywalls.

Get hundreds of powerful work tools that can be customized for any need.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TickTick

Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
List and Board (Kanban) views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload capacity planning view
Mind Map view for brainstorming
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Native collaborative Docs
Built-in Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Goals with automatic task progress rollup
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with widgets
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Screen recording (Clip)
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Recurring tasks and reminders
Pomodoro timer
Habit tracking
Location-based reminders
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