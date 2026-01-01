ClickUp
TickTick
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
List and Board (Kanban) views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload capacity planning view
Mind Map view for brainstorming
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Native collaborative Docs
Built-in Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Goals with automatic task progress rollup
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with widgets
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Screen recording (Clip)
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Recurring tasks and reminders
Pomodoro timer
Habit tracking
Location-based reminders