The #1 Thryv Alternative

Thryv sells services. ClickUp delivers results.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without juggling separate tools for marketing, CRM, and project delivery.
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ClickUp vs Thryv

Thryv bundles marketing services with software. ClickUp gives you the platform to run everything yourself.

Thryv

  • Separate tools for marketing, CRM, scheduling, and invoicing
  • Time tracking requires manual setup or integrations
  • Limited views focused on calendar and pipeline management
  • Basic automations for follow-ups and payments
  • Free plan unavailable; paid tiers start with service add-ons

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Thryv

ClickUp consolidates work surfaces so you can manage projects, track time, and collaborate without paying for marketing services or juggling disconnected tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Thryv

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
CRM & Sales
Customizable CRM workflows
Pipeline management
Custom Fields (Money, Email, Phone, Progress)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
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HIPAA
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