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Thryv
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistance
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Customizable CRM workflows
Pipeline management
Custom Fields (Money, Email, Phone, Progress)
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode