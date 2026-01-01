The #1 Thought Industries Alternative

Thought Industries trains customers. ClickUp drives results.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards so customer success teams track training impact without performance lag or expensive add-ons.
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Turn training into measurable outcomes

ClickUp vs Thought Industries

Stop paying per-user for basic features. ClickUp consolidates training workflows, analytics, and collaboration without subscription tiers or performance issues.

Thought Industries

  • Separate LMS requiring integrations for workflows
  • Advanced reporting locked behind higher tiers
  • Per-user pricing that scales with team growth
  • Performance issues with large datasets
  • Limited offline functionality

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Custom Fields and Dashboards for training analytics
  • Unlimited members on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking and Forms for enrollment
  • Real-time collaboration without sync delays
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when training connects to execution?

ClickUp brings customer education, project tracking, and success metrics into one platform. Track learner progress, measure product adoption, and automate workflows without tool sprawl or performance lag.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Thought Industries

Customer Education & Training
Custom learning paths and workflows
Enrollment and intake forms
Content collaboration and creation
Additional fees for content creation services
Gamification features
Advanced feature in higher-tier plans
Analytics & Reporting
Custom Dashboards for training metrics
Advanced reporting locked in higher-tier plans
Real-time progress tracking
Goal tracking with task integration
Performance with large datasets
Users report performance issues with large collections
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings and screen recording
Requires third-party integrations
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Offline Mode
Limited offline functionality; requires internet for syncing
AI & Automation
AI writing and summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Subscription-based pricing only
Unlimited members on free tier
Per-user pricing across all plans
Guest access for external collaboration
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