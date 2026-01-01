ClickUp
Thought Industries
Custom learning paths and workflows
Enrollment and intake forms
Content collaboration and creation
Additional fees for content creation services
Gamification features
Advanced feature in higher-tier plans
Custom Dashboards for training metrics
Advanced reporting locked in higher-tier plans
Real-time progress tracking
Goal tracking with task integration
Performance with large datasets
Users report performance issues with large collections
Real-time Chat
Video meetings and screen recording
Requires third-party integrations
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Offline Mode
Limited offline functionality; requires internet for syncing
AI writing and summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Free Forever plan
Subscription-based pricing only
Unlimited members on free tier
Per-user pricing across all plans
Guest access for external collaboration