The #1 Theum Alternative

Theum organizes knowledge. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so teams execute faster without hunting across disconnected systems.
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ClickUp vs Theum

Theum centralizes knowledge but can't manage execution. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery in one workspace.

Theum

  • Knowledge repository without task management
  • Search limited to Theum content only
  • No time tracking or project execution tools
  • Manual processes for routine workflows
  • Cloud-dependent with no offline access

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat in one workspace
  • Connected Search finds info across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, and Jira
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Offline Mode keeps teams productive without connectivity
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Theum

ClickUp connects knowledge to execution with tasks, docs, automations, and AI. Teams ship faster without switching between tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Theum

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
AI-powered search across connected apps
Offline access
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for task execution
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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