ClickUp
Theum
Collaborative Docs
AI-powered search across connected apps
Offline access
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for task execution
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members