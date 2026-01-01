The #1 thesheet Alternative

thesheet organizes products. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, time tracking, and client approvals so design teams deliver spec sheets, manage budgets, and close projects without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs thesheet

thesheet organizes product libraries. ClickUp manages end-to-end project delivery with tasks, timelines, budgets, and client collaboration in one workspace.

thesheet

  • Separate product library; no task management or timelines
  • Limited to 5 active projects on free plan
  • No native time tracking or budget automation
  • Manual calculations for quotes and margins
  • Client sharing via link only; no task-level permissions

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Timeline view for project schedules; Workload view for team capacity
  • Native time tracking with automatic budget rollups
  • Custom Fields for quotes, margins, and purchase orders
  • Guest access for client approvals without logins
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why design teams choose ClickUp over thesheet

ClickUp combines product sourcing, project timelines, budget tracking, and client approvals in one platform. Manage spec sheets, vendor quotes, and team workload without spreadsheets or tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

thesheet

Product & Spec Management
Unlimited product storage
Automated spec sheet generation
Product alternatives management
Chrome extension for product capture
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project schedules
Workload view for team capacity planning
Unlimited active projects
Financial Management & Budgets
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for automatic calculations
Money Custom Fields for pricing and budgets
Purchase order and invoice management
Client Collaboration & Approvals
Guest access for client collaboration
Real-time comments and feedback
Approval workflows with custom statuses
Proofing for image and video annotations
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Whiteboards for mood boards and brainstorming
Team Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team communication
SyncUps for video meetings
Unlimited team members
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Integrations & Extensibility
Zoom integration for meetings
1,000+ integrations via Zapier and native apps
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