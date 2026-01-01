ClickUp
thesheet
Unlimited product storage
Automated spec sheet generation
Product alternatives management
Chrome extension for product capture
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project schedules
Workload view for team capacity planning
Unlimited active projects
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for automatic calculations
Money Custom Fields for pricing and budgets
Purchase order and invoice management
Guest access for client collaboration
Real-time comments and feedback
Approval workflows with custom statuses
Proofing for image and video annotations
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Whiteboards for mood boards and brainstorming
Real-time Chat for team communication
SyncUps for video meetings
Unlimited team members
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Zoom integration for meetings
1,000+ integrations via Zapier and native apps