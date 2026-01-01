ClickUp
TheEye
Task automation (status changes, assignments, notifications)
Approval workflows with routing and notifications
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for back-office tasks
Financial reconciliation automation
Task management with statuses, assignees, and due dates
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields (Formula, Money, Progress, Location, Rating)
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards with charts and widgets
Time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members