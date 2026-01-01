The #1 TheEye Alternative

Automate tasks, not entire business processes.

ClickUp unites task automation, project tracking, and team collaboration so you can streamline workflows without enterprise RPA complexity or steep learning curves.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Built for teams, not just robots

ClickUp vs TheEye

TheEye automates back-office processes with RPA bots. ClickUp automates team workflows with tasks, docs, and chat in one workspace.

TheEye

  • RPA bots for administrative and financial processes
  • Requires proprietary platform setup and training
  • Enterprise pricing with ISO-certified security
  • Focused on reconciliations and invoice processing
  • Designed for back-office automation, not team collaboration

ClickUp

  • Task automation with 100+ triggers and actions
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Real-time collaboration with offline access
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with TheEye?

ClickUp automates team workflows across tasks, approvals, and notifications while keeping work visible. TheEye automates back-office processes with RPA bots but lacks project management and collaboration tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TheEye

Automation & Workflows
Task automation (status changes, assignments, notifications)
Approval workflows with routing and notifications
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for back-office tasks
Financial reconciliation automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses, assignees, and due dates
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields (Formula, Money, Progress, Location, Rating)
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with charts and widgets
Time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT