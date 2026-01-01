The #1 TheBrain Alternative

TheBrain maps ideas. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between knowledge bases and project tools.
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Turn thinking into doing

ClickUp vs TheBrain

TheBrain visualizes connections. ClickUp connects visualization to execution with tasks, timelines, and team collaboration.

TheBrain

  • Visual mind mapping focused on knowledge connections
  • Limited task management and project execution features
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • AI features require Pro Service subscription ($15/month)
  • Free plan lacks mobile apps and cloud sync

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Mind Map views for visual planning
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to reduce manual work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with TheBrain?

ClickUp combines visual knowledge mapping with task execution, time tracking, and team collaboration. Turn ideas into shipped work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TheBrain

Knowledge Management
Mind Maps for visual brainstorming
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and integrated apps
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Tasks & Project Management
Advanced task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, etc.)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Money, etc.)
Native time tracking with reporting
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Team collaboration with shared workspaces
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT