ClickUp
TheBrain
Mind Maps for visual brainstorming
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and integrated apps
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Advanced task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, etc.)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Money, etc.)
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Team collaboration with shared workspaces