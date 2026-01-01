ClickUp provides import tools for Asana, Jira, Trello, Notion, and spreadsheets. You can also use CSV import to bring in your data. The 4-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > List > Task) lets you recreate your knowledge structure with tasks, Docs, and Mind Maps. ClickUp University offers on-demand training to help you get started, and 24/7 support is available on all plans.