The #1 The Magazine Manager Alternative

Publishing software shouldn't require a publishing degree

ClickUp unites CRM, ad orders, production timelines, and billing in one workspace so publishing teams ship issues faster without tool-switching.
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Simplify your publishing workflow

ClickUp vs The Magazine Manager

The Magazine Manager locks core features behind industry-specific workflows. ClickUp gives you flexible tools that adapt to any publishing process.

The Magazine Manager

  • Industry-specific CRM with fixed workflows
  • Separate tools for timelines, contracts, and billing
  • No native chat or real-time collaboration
  • Limited customization for non-publishing workflows
  • Manual processes for cross-department coordination

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types for advertiser contacts
  • Timeline view for production schedules with dependencies
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Table view for spreadsheet-style ad order entry
  • 100+ automations to eliminate duplicate work
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with The Magazine Manager?

ClickUp replaces fragmented publishing tools with one flexible workspace. Manage contacts, track ad orders, coordinate production, and automate billing without switching platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

The Magazine Manager

CRM & Contact Management
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Mobile access to contacts and accounts
Reminder system for follow-ups
Project Management & Production
Timeline (Gantt) view for production schedules
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Workload view for team capacity planning
Recurring tasks for regular deadlines
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Sales & Billing Workflows
Table view for spreadsheet-style ad order entry
Custom Fields for ad specs (Money, Formula, Rating)
Proposal to contract workflow automation
Goals to track sales targets
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workspace & Access
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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