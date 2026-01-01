ClickUp
The Magazine Manager
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Mobile access to contacts and accounts
Reminder system for follow-ups
Timeline (Gantt) view for production schedules
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Workload view for team capacity planning
Recurring tasks for regular deadlines
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Table view for spreadsheet-style ad order entry
Custom Fields for ad specs (Money, Formula, Rating)
Proposal to contract workflow automation
Goals to track sales targets
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members