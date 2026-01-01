The #1 TextCortex AI Alternative

TextCortex writes. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites AI writing, task management, docs, and automation so teams create content and execute projects without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs TextCortex AI

TextCortex focuses on AI writing. ClickUp combines AI assistance with project execution, collaboration, and automation in one workspace.

TextCortex AI

  • AI writing tool without project management capabilities
  • No time tracking or task execution features
  • Limited workflow automation templates
  • Single interface focused on content generation
  • Daily creation limits on free tier

ClickUp

  • AI writing assistance plus task management, docs, and chat
  • Native time tracking with reporting for project accountability
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Why teams choose ClickUp over TextCortex AI

ClickUp provides AI writing assistance alongside complete project management. Track tasks, collaborate in docs, automate workflows, and ship work without switching between specialized tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TextCortex AI

AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across all work
AI agents for workflow automation
AI meeting notes and summaries
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base with enterprise search
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Automation & Workflows
Pre-built automations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT