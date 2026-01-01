ClickUp
TextCortex AI
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across all work
AI agents for workflow automation
AI meeting notes and summaries
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base with enterprise search
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Pre-built automations
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode