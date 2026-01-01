ClickUp
Text Blaze
Text snippets with shortcuts
Dynamic templates with variables
Form fields in templates
Workflow automations
Conditional logic (if/then rules)
Multi-step automated workflows
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Calendar)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Team snippet/template sharing
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Agents for workflow automation
Native integrations with 1,000+ apps
Works across desktop, web, and mobile
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan with unlimited users