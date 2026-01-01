The #1 Text Blaze Alternative

Text Blaze inserts snippets. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and 100+ automations so teams eliminate repetitive work without switching tools or hitting snippet limits.
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ClickUp vs Text Blaze

Text Blaze expands text snippets. ClickUp automates entire workflows across tasks, docs, and communication in one workspace.

Text Blaze

  • Browser extension for text snippet insertion
  • Limited snippets on free plan; paid plans required for unlimited
  • No task management or project tracking capabilities
  • Requires switching between Text Blaze and other tools
  • Collaboration limited to snippet sharing and folders

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations trigger actions across tasks and statuses
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Text Blaze

ClickUp replaces text snippets with intelligent automations that trigger actions across tasks, docs, and communication. Manage projects, automate workflows, and collaborate in real time without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Text Blaze

Text Automation
Text snippets with shortcuts
Dynamic templates with variables
Form fields in templates
Automations & Workflows
Workflow automations
Conditional logic (if/then rules)
Multi-step automated workflows
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Calendar)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Team snippet/template sharing
AI Features
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Agents for workflow automation
Integrations & Platform
Native integrations with 1,000+ apps
Works across desktop, web, and mobile
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT