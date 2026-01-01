The #1 Tessaract Alternative

Tessaract tracks time. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between billing systems and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Tessaract

Tessaract focuses on billing cycles. ClickUp connects strategy to execution so teams deliver results, not just invoices.

Tessaract

  • Built primarily for legal practice management and billing
  • Limited views focused on time tracking and invoicing
  • Custom workflows require configuration expertise
  • Designed for financial control, not cross-functional collaboration
  • Cloud-based but narrow use case focus

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive manual work
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Tessaract

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking. Tessaract specializes in legal billing but lacks the breadth teams need for modern work.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Tessaract

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Total view types
Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
OKR frameworks
Automations & Customization
Pre-built automations
Custom Fields
AI Features
AI writing assistant
Connected Search
AI Notetaker
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Advanced reporting
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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