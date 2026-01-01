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Tessaract
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Total view types
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Goal tracking with task linking
OKR frameworks
Pre-built automations
Custom Fields
AI writing assistant
Connected Search
AI Notetaker
Custom Dashboards
Advanced reporting
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