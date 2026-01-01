The #1 Tervene Alternative

Tervene tracks tasks. ClickUp drives execution.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Dashboards, and AI so operational teams ship faster without switching between disconnected tools.
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Built for teams who execute, not just track

ClickUp vs Tervene

Tervene organizes daily management routines. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery with tasks, goals, and real-time collaboration in one workspace.

Tervene

  • Task tracking focused on daily management routines
  • Limited view types for visualizing work
  • No native time tracking or timesheet capabilities
  • Basic workflow automation for recurring processes
  • Search limited to platform content only

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals unified in one platform
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, Table, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automation triggers to eliminate manual work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Tervene

ClickUp scales from daily operations to strategic execution with tasks, Docs, Dashboards, AI, and 100+ automations. Manage audits, track safety metrics, and drive continuous improvement without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Tervene

Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Clip (screen recording)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Dashboards & Reporting
Custom Dashboards
Embedded KPI integration
Goals & Strategy
Native Goals with task linking
Automation & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI (writing, summarization, AI Fields)
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Forms & Audits
Unlimited Forms
Custom Fields & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types
Formula Fields for calculations
Offline & Mobile
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT