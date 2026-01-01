ClickUp
Tervene
Unlimited tasks and members
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Clip (screen recording)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Embedded KPI integration
Native Goals with task linking
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI (writing, summarization, AI Fields)
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Unlimited Forms
15+ Custom Field types
Formula Fields for calculations
Offline Mode