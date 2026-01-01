The #1 Teramind Alternative

Teramind monitors screens. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams collaborate, execute, and ship faster without surveillance overhead.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Trusted by the best
Built for collaboration, not surveillance

ClickUp vs Teramind

Teramind tracks employee activity. ClickUp empowers teams to work together and deliver results.

Teramind

  • Screen recording and live monitoring focus
  • Surveillance-first approach creates friction
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • Expensive per-seat pricing for monitoring features
  • Requires paid plans for advanced analytics

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheets
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Teramind

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and productivity tools that empower teams instead of monitoring them. Track progress through work, not surveillance.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Teramind

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Time Tracking & Productivity
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
Screen recording and monitoring
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Predictive analytics and behavioral monitoring
Goals & Reporting
Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards
User behavior analytics
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
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GDPR
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HIPAA
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