ClickUp
Teramind
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
Screen recording and monitoring
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Predictive analytics and behavioral monitoring
Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards
User behavior analytics
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration