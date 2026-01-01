ClickUp
Tendoer
Task creation and assignment
Custom statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Clip for screen recording
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions
4-level hierarchy