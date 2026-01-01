The #1 Tendoer Alternative

Tendoer manages tasks. ClickUp builds products.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Tendoer

Stop juggling disconnected tools. ClickUp brings tasks, docs, chat, and goals into one workspace so teams collaborate without friction.

Tendoer

  • Basic task management with limited collaboration
  • Minimal view options for visualizing work
  • Restricted features on free tier
  • Manual workflows without automation
  • Siloed information across separate tools

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Tendoer

ClickUp scales from simple task lists to complex product launches with customizable views, native collaboration surfaces, and powerful automations that keep work moving.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Tendoer

Task Management
Task creation and assignment
Custom statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Clip for screen recording
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions
4-level hierarchy
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT