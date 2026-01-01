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Teczen
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
15+ specialized view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
15+ Custom Field types
100+ automation triggers and actions
Formula Fields for calculations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Flexible guest permissions
Offline Mode
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams)
Free Forever plan