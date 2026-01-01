The #1 Teczen Alternative

Teczen builds ERP systems. ClickUp runs your entire business.

Unite tasks, docs, dashboards, and automations in one workspace so teams execute faster without juggling disconnected modules.
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ClickUp vs Teczen

Teczen's modular ERP requires heavy customization and IT support. ClickUp gives you ready-to-use workflows for every team.

Teczen

  • Separate modules for CRM, inventory, HR, and accounting
  • Limited views; primarily list-based ERP interfaces
  • Custom workflows require developer setup and implementation services
  • Reporting depends on custom builds and third-party integrations
  • On-premise or hosted deployment adds infrastructure complexity

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one platform
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for every workflow
  • 100+ automations and 15+ Custom Field types on affordable plans
  • Real-time dashboards with KPI tracking; no separate BI tool needed
  • Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration without account friction
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Teczen's ERP modules

ClickUp consolidates project management, collaboration, and reporting in one workspace. No implementation timelines, no module dependencies, no IT overhead.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Teczen

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Views & Visualization
15+ specialized view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Customization & Automation
15+ Custom Field types
100+ automation triggers and actions
Formula Fields for calculations
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Workspace & Access
Flexible guest permissions
Offline Mode
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams)
Pricing
Free Forever plan
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