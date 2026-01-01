The #1 TeamSupport Alternative

TeamSupport tracks tickets. ClickUp connects them to customers.

ClickUp unites support tickets, customer context, product roadmaps, and team collaboration so you resolve issues faster without switching between tools.
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Support teams need more than ticketing

ClickUp vs TeamSupport

TeamSupport isolates tickets from broader work. ClickUp connects support to product, success, and strategy in one workspace.

TeamSupport

  • Tickets stay siloed from product and strategy work
  • Requires separate tools for docs, chat, and project planning
  • Limited views focused on ticket queues
  • Starter plan caps teams at 5 users; advanced features cost extra
  • Customer intelligence features locked behind Professional tier

ClickUp

  • Tasks link to customer accounts, product roadmaps, and team goals
  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; unlimited tasks and members on Free
  • Custom Fields track customer health, priority, and product impact
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with TeamSupport?

ClickUp connects support tickets to customer accounts, product roadmaps, and team goals. Automate workflows, track time, and collaborate in real time without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TeamSupport

Ticket Management & Support
Support ticketing system
Task relationships and dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Limited ticket queue views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Native real-time Chat
Requires separate tool
Collaborative Docs
Requires separate tool
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps video meetings
Requires Zoom integration
Clip screen recording
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Ticket Assist and AI Ticket Summary
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Kevin AI Agent on Professional plan
Connected Search across tools
100+ automation triggers and actions
Automation Rules on Scale plan only
Product & Roadmap Integration
Link tickets to product roadmaps
Product Page View shows related tickets but no direct linking
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards
Insights BI Tool on Scale plan at $270/month additional cost
Customization & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types
Custom Fields on Scale plan only
4-level hierarchy
Flat ticket structure
Status templates
Pricing & Access
Unlimited members on Free plan
Starter plan limited to 5 users
Advanced features on lower tiers
Knowledge Base, Customer Portal, and AI features require Professional plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT