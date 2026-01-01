ClickUp
TeamSupport
Support ticketing system
Task relationships and dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
15+ view types
Limited ticket queue views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Native real-time Chat
Requires separate tool
Collaborative Docs
Requires separate tool
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps video meetings
Requires Zoom integration
Clip screen recording
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Ticket Assist and AI Ticket Summary
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Kevin AI Agent on Professional plan
Connected Search across tools
100+ automation triggers and actions
Automation Rules on Scale plan only
Link tickets to product roadmaps
Product Page View shows related tickets but no direct linking
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards
Insights BI Tool on Scale plan at $270/month additional cost
15+ Custom Field types
Custom Fields on Scale plan only
4-level hierarchy
Flat ticket structure
Status templates
Unlimited members on Free plan
Starter plan limited to 5 users
Advanced features on lower tiers
Knowledge Base, Customer Portal, and AI features require Professional plan