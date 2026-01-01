ClickUp
Teams Manager
Custom approval workflows
Naming conventions and templates
Custom metadata collection
Lifecycle management and archival
Native task management
Requires Microsoft Planner or third-party tools
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Requires Microsoft Planner
Custom Dashboards
Governance Dashboard for Microsoft 365 metrics
Time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Collaborative Docs
Requires Microsoft Word or OneNote
Connected Search across workspace
Limited to Microsoft 365 environment
Real-time Chat
Requires Microsoft Teams
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Requires Microsoft Teams
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistance
Requires Microsoft 365 Copilot
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access
Limited to Microsoft 365 guest access controls
Works outside Microsoft ecosystem
Requires Microsoft 365 environment