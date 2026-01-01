The #1 Teams Manager Alternative

Teams Manager governs. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between governance tools and execution platforms.
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ClickUp vs Teams Manager

Teams Manager controls Microsoft 365. ClickUp helps teams collaborate, execute, and deliver.

Teams Manager

  • Governance layer on top of Microsoft 365
  • Requires Microsoft Teams for collaboration
  • Limited to Microsoft ecosystem
  • Focused on provisioning and compliance
  • No native task management or time tracking

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting capabilities
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations for approval workflows and governance
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Teams Manager

ClickUp combines governance workflows with execution tools so teams can request, approve, and deliver work in one platform without switching between admin consoles and collaboration apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Teams Manager

Governance & Compliance
Custom approval workflows
Naming conventions and templates
Custom metadata collection
Lifecycle management and archival
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management
Requires Microsoft Planner or third-party tools
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Requires Microsoft Planner
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Governance Dashboard for Microsoft 365 metrics
Time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Requires Microsoft Word or OneNote
Connected Search across workspace
Limited to Microsoft 365 environment
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Requires Microsoft Teams
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Requires Microsoft Teams
Screen recording (Clip)
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance
Requires Microsoft 365 Copilot
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access
Limited to Microsoft 365 guest access controls
Works outside Microsoft ecosystem
Requires Microsoft 365 environment
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT