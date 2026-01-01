ClickUp
Teamplify
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
1,000+ integrations including Jira, GitHub, Slack, Zoom
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members