The #1 Teamplify Alternative

Teamplify tracks metrics. ClickUp drives results.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between analytics dashboards and execution tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Ship work, not just reports

ClickUp vs Teamplify

Teamplify shows you what happened. ClickUp helps you make it happen with tasks, docs, and automation in one workspace.

Teamplify

  • Analytics dashboard aggregates data from external tools
  • Limited to retrospective reporting and metrics tracking
  • No native task management or project execution features
  • Requires separate tools for docs, chat, and collaboration
  • Focused on standups and time tracking, not delivery

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types for real-time insights
  • 100+ automation triggers to eliminate manual work
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • 1,000+ integrations including Jira, GitHub, Slack, and Zoom
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Teamplify?

ClickUp delivers execution and insights in one platform. Manage tasks, track time, automate workflows, and visualize progress without juggling separate analytics and project tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Teamplify

Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Integrations
1,000+ integrations including Jira, GitHub, Slack, Zoom
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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