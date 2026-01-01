The #1 Teamgate Alternative

Teamgate tracks deals. ClickUp ships them.

ClickUp unites sales pipelines, task execution, and team collaboration so you close deals faster without juggling separate tools for CRM, project management, and communication.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Close deals without the tool sprawl

ClickUp vs Teamgate

Teamgate handles sales pipelines but leaves execution scattered. ClickUp connects deals to delivery in one workspace.

Teamgate

  • CRM-focused with limited project execution tools
  • Separate tools required for task management and collaboration
  • Time tracking requires manual logging or integrations
  • Automations only on Team and Growth plans
  • 500-contact limit on Starter plan

ClickUp

  • Sales pipelines, tasks, Docs, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom Fields for deal tracking with Formula, Money, and Phone types
  • Native time tracking with reporting for project delivery
  • 100 automation executions per month on Free plan
  • Unlimited tasks and members, even on Free Forever
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Teamgate

Teamgate manages your sales pipeline. ClickUp connects pipeline to delivery with tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards so teams close deals and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Teamgate

Sales Pipeline Management
Customizable sales pipelines
Custom Fields for deal tracking
Lead scoring
Multi-currency support
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Sales forecasting
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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