ClickUp
Teamgate
Customizable sales pipelines
Custom Fields for deal tracking
Lead scoring
Multi-currency support
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Sales forecasting
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access
Free Forever plan