The #1 Teamdeck Alternative

Teamdeck schedules people. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites resource scheduling, task execution, docs, and time tracking so teams plan capacity and ship projects without switching tools.
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Plan resources and deliver projects

ClickUp vs Teamdeck

Teamdeck tracks who's available. ClickUp connects scheduling to execution so teams deliver on time.

Teamdeck

  • Resource scheduling without task execution tools
  • Requires separate tools for docs, chat, and project delivery
  • Time tracking focused on availability, not project outcomes
  • Limited automation capabilities
  • No native goal tracking or strategic alignment

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Calendar views for capacity planning
  • Time tracking with billable hours and payroll reports
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual updates
  • Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Teamdeck

ClickUp combines resource planning with task execution, docs, and reporting so teams schedule capacity and deliver projects in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

teamdeck

Resource Management
Visual resource scheduling
Workload capacity planning
Leave and vacation management
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Subtasks and checklists
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Billable hours tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Collaboration & Knowledge
Collaborative Docs
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
Proofing and annotations
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search
Views & Customization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Mind Map view
Table view
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
OKR tracking
Mobile & Offline
Mobile app (iOS & Android)
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT