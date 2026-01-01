ClickUp
teamdeck
Visual resource scheduling
Workload capacity planning
Leave and vacation management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Subtasks and checklists
Native time tracking
Billable hours tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Collaborative Docs
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
Proofing and annotations
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search
Timeline (Gantt) view
Mind Map view
Table view
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Goals with task linking
OKR tracking
Mobile app (iOS & Android)
Offline Mode