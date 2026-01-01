ClickUp
TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automations
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
Goal tracking with task linking
Zoom integration
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
Free Forever plan