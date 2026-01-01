The #1 TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights Alternative

TCS CI&I analyzes customers. ClickUp connects teams.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and real-time collaboration so teams execute on insights without switching between analytics platforms and project tools.
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ClickUp vs TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights

TCS CI&I delivers customer intelligence. ClickUp turns insights into action with tasks, docs, and collaboration in one workspace.

TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights

  • Analytics platform focused on customer data insights
  • Requires separate tools for task management and execution
  • Limited project management and collaboration features
  • Enterprise-focused with complex implementation requirements
  • Designed for customer intelligence, not team workflows

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting across all work
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual handoffs
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive and Salesforce
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Why teams choose ClickUp over TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and AI in one platform. Stop switching between analytics tools and execution systems to get work done.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automations
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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