The #1 TaxDome Alternative

TaxDome organizes clients. ClickUp runs your firm.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and time tracking so accounting teams deliver client work faster without switching between platforms.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Built for firms that do more than file

ClickUp vs TaxDome

TaxDome handles client portals and billing. ClickUp powers the internal workflows, collaboration, and reporting that keep your team moving.

TaxDome

  • Client portal and CRM focused on accounting firms
  • Limited project management views and task workflows
  • Automations require paid plans; fewer triggers available
  • Team chat history retention varies by plan tier
  • Essentials plan starts at paid tier for full features

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for capacity planning
  • 100+ automations to streamline client onboarding and project pipelines
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned messages
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with TaxDome?

ClickUp gives accounting teams the project management depth, collaboration tools, and reporting visibility to run complex client workflows without performance slowdowns or tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TaxDome

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Bulk actions for high-volume operations
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with unlimited history
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and messages
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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