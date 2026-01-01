ClickUp
TaxDome
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Bulk actions for high-volume operations
Real-time Chat with unlimited history
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and messages
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members