The #1 TaskFlier Alternative

TaskFlier manages tasks. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites project management, HR workflows, CRM, and time tracking in one workspace so teams stop juggling tools and start shipping faster.
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Work without the tool sprawl

ClickUp vs TaskFlier

TaskFlier combines PM and HR features but lacks the depth teams need for real collaboration and scale.

TaskFlier

  • Basic task views: List, Board, Calendar
  • Limited HR features (payroll, attendance, leave)
  • No native Whiteboards or advanced collaboration
  • Basic automations and integrations
  • Storage caps at 100GB-800GB by plan tier

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and external apps
  • 100+ automations with triggers and actions
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over TaskFlier

ClickUp delivers enterprise-grade project management, customizable workflows, and AI-powered productivity without forcing you into separate tools for docs, chat, or goals.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TaskFlier

Tasks & Project Management
Timeline (Gantt) view with dependencies
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view for brainstorming
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks with advanced schedules
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and DMs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
100+ automation triggers and actions
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Customization & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types
Formula Fields for calculations
Integrations
1,000+ integrations via native and Zapier
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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