ClickUp
TaskFlier
Timeline (Gantt) view with dependencies
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view for brainstorming
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks with advanced schedules
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with channels and DMs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
100+ automation triggers and actions
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
15+ Custom Field types
Formula Fields for calculations
1,000+ integrations via native and Zapier
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members