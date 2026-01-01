ClickUp
TaskBrowse
Gantt chart (Timeline view)
Kanban boards
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with manual entry
Built-in timer
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing and task summarization
AI meeting transcription and task creation
Workflow automations
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Custom reports with drill-down
Zoom integration
Google Calendar sync
Microsoft Teams integration
Slack integration