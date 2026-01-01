The #1 TaskBrowse Alternative

TaskBrowse plans projects. ClickUp ships them.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and AI so teams execute faster without juggling spreadsheets and siloed tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Ship work, not just plans

ClickUp vs TaskBrowse

TaskBrowse offers Gantt charts and time tracking. ClickUp adds docs, chat, AI, and automation so teams collaborate in one workspace.

TaskBrowse

  • Gantt charts and Kanban boards for project visualization
  • Manual time entry and built-in timer for tracking
  • Workload balancer prevents over-scheduling
  • Basic chat rooms for project communication
  • Limited automation and AI capabilities

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • AI writes tasks, summarizes meetings, and automates workflows
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What does ClickUp offer that TaskBrowse doesn't?

ClickUp combines project management, docs, chat, and AI so teams plan, collaborate, and ship faster without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TaskBrowse

Tasks & Project Management
Gantt chart (Timeline view)
Kanban boards
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Task dependencies and relationships
Time Tracking
Native time tracking with manual entry
Built-in timer
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing and task summarization
AI meeting transcription and task creation
Workflow automations
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Custom reports with drill-down
Integrations
Zoom integration
Google Calendar sync
Microsoft Teams integration
Slack integration
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT